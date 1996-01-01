17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student used a vertical spring-mass system to investigate simple harmonic motion. A load of 250 g is attached to a vertical spring with a spring constant of 25.0 N/m. The student observes that the load has a repetitive movement back and forth through the equilibrium position. At time t = 0 s, the load is 15.0 cm below the equilibrium position and moving straight up at a speed of 0.75 m/s. Calculate the load's position with respect to the equilibrium position when it reaches a speed of 0.25 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
± 14.4 cm
B
±16.6 cm
C
+12.2 cm
D
-12.2 cm