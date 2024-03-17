9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
9. Work & Energy Intro to Calculating Work
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 47 kg dog accidentally jumped off a helicopter at a height of 410 m. Fortunately, it landed in a haystack, burying itself 1.5 m inside, and survived. Given that its terminal velocity was 49 m/s, calculate the work done on the dog by air resistance during its fall. For simplicity, assume that the dog was a particle.
A 47 kg dog accidentally jumped off a helicopter at a height of 410 m. Fortunately, it landed in a haystack, burying itself 1.5 m inside, and survived. Given that its terminal velocity was 49 m/s, calculate the work done on the dog by air resistance during its fall. For simplicity, assume that the dog was a particle.