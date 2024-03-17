9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
9. Work & Energy Intro to Calculating Work
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.016 kg rubber bullet was fired horizontally at a shooting target 18 m away. After the bullet left the barrel, it had an initial speed of 216 km/h. Upon reaching the target, its speed dropped by 15%. Ignoring gravity, calculate the average drag force due to air on the bullet.
