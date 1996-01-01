23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an underwater research facility, scientists built a power generator to provide sustainable energy for their deep-sea operations. This novel generator uses a specific fuel with an energy density of 40 MJ/kg to produce 95 MW of power. With an efficiency of 35%, what is the fuel consumption rate of this underwater power generator in kg/s?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.79 kg/ s
B
2.84 kg/ s
C
7.78 kg/ s
D
9.14 kg/ s