23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A motorbike has an engine with an output power of 15 horsepower and a rotational speed of 3600 rpm. Assume that the engine operates in a closed cycle and has a thermal efficiency of 25%. Calculate the engine's i) work and ii) heat output in one cycle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 187 J, ii) 561 J
B
i) 187 J, ii) 1120 J
C
i) 220 J, ii) 561 J
D
i) 220 J, ii) 1120 J