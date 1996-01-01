23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Statistical Interpretation of Entropy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two identical cylinders, A and B, are connected by a short tube with a valve. Cylinder A contains N molecules of helium, and cylinder B contains 3N molecules of argon. Initially, the valve is closed, and both gases are at the same temperature. After the valve is opened, helium and argon gases expand isothermally. Determine the average number of molecules of helium and argon that will be present in each cylinder.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cylinder A:
N molecules of helium ;
0 molecules of argon
Cylinder B:
0 molecules of helium;
3N molecules of argon
B
Cylinder A:
0 molecules of helium;
3N molecules of argon
Cylinder B:
N molecules of helium;
0 molecules of argon
C
Cylinder A:
N/2 molecules of helium ;
3N/2 molecules of argon
Cylinder B:
N/2 molecules of helium;
3N/2 molecules of argon
D
Cylinder A:
0 molecules of helium ;
0 molecules of argon
Cylinder B:
N molecules of helium;
3N molecules of argon
