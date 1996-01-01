23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Statistical Interpretation of Entropy
A container of volume 50 cm3 is connected with a short tube fitted with a valve to a 100 cm3 container that is evacuated using a vacuum pump. The 50 cm3 container encloses 1 mole of oxygen at 290 K. Once the valve is open, the oxygen undergoes a free and isothermal expansion and fills both containers. What is the entropy change (ΔS) during this free expansion?
ΔS = -4.17 J/K
ΔS = 0 J/K
ΔS = 3.64 J/K
ΔS = 9.13 J/K