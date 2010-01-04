21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a thermodynamic experiment, 5.0 g of nitrogen gas at 400 K is placed inside a piston cylinder of volume 2.0 × 10-5 m3 under a pressure of 2.0 × 105 Pa. First, the temperature of the gas is increased by 40% while its volume remains constant. Then the pressure is reduced by 30% at a constant temperature. Calculate the final volume of nitrogen gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4 × 10-5 m3
B
2.9 × 10-5 m3
C
4.1 × 10-5 m3
D
6.7 × 10-5 m3