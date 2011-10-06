1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a scenario in a chemistry laboratory where you are measuring the volume of a liquid using a standard graduated cylinder. Normally, there is an uncertainty of approximately 2 mL because reading the meniscus precisely can be challenging. Determine the percent uncertainty for a volume measurement of: 75 mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
26.7%
B
3.75%
C
2.67%
D
37.5%