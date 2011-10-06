1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine how many scooters can be stored in a 3200 m² warehouse. Assume the scooters are organized in a grid pattern, with 0.82 meters-wide- walkways. Each scooter is boxed in a square box and occupies 1.8 m² of floor space.
Determine how many scooters can be stored in a 3200 m² warehouse. Assume the scooters are organized in a grid pattern, with 0.82 meters-wide- walkways. Each scooter is boxed in a square box and occupies 1.8 m² of floor space.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1782 scooters
B
2025 scooters
C
712 scooters
D
555 scooters