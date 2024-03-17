A storage tank is located on top of a roof of a 95-meter-tall building. This storage tank contains a liquid. Through smooth pipes, the liquid is able to flow vertically down into a generator which produces electricity by using the mechanical energy of the liquid. Given that the efficiency of the generator is 44% and the rate at which the liquid flows down is 32 kg/s, evaluate what the rate of transfer of mechanical energy from the liquid to the generator will be.