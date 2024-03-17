9. Work & Energy
Power
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bicyclist travels 72 m up along a road inclined at an angle of 45° with the horizontal on her bicycle. Given that the total mass of the bicyclist and her bicycle is 95 kg and the time she takes to travel the distance is 65 s, calculate the average power output of the bicyclist. Assume that friction and air resistance are negligible.
