29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows four long, parallel wires passing through the corner of a square plate with a side of 5.0 cm. Each of the four conductors carries a current of 3.5 A in the direction indicated in the figure. Determine the magnetic field at the center of the plate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 T
B
1.98 × 10-5 T, in the positive z-direction
C
5.61 × 10-5 T, in the positive x-direction
D
5.61 × 10-5 T, in the negative y-direction