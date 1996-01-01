29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents
Two long electric lines are suspended vertically. Line 1 carries a 2.20 A downward current. An upward current of 3.20 A flows through line 2, which is 8.0 cm to the left of line 1. Find the magnitude of the force exerted on a 0.5 m length of one line by the other line. What is the nature of force between two parallel lines?
i) F = 1.81 × 10 -6 N ii) The force is repulsive
i) F = 8.80 × 10 -6 N ii) The force is repulsive
i) F = 1.25 × 10-5 N ii) The force is attractive
i) F = 1.76 × 10-5N ii)The force is attractive