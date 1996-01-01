31. Alternating Current
Inductors in AC Circuits
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an inductor circuit, the peak current through an inductor is initially measured as 20 mA. Determine the new peak current if the peak value of emf voltage is halved.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
current is doubled
B
current is halved
C
current becomes four times
D
current remains same