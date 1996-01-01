31. Alternating Current
Inductors in AC Circuits
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An AC power source with a variable angular frequency (ω) is connected to an R-L combination, as shown in the figure. Determine the expression of i) the current (I) in the circuit, ii) the voltage across the resistor, and iii) the voltage across the inductor as a function of ω. Hint: Use a phasor diagram.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) I= 5.0 V / √(L2ω2 + R2)
ii) VR = (5.0 V × R) / √(L2ω2 + R2)
iii) VL = (5.0 V × Lω) / √(L2ω2 + R2)
B
i) I= 5.0 V / √(L2ω2 + R2)
ii) VR = (R) / √(L2ω2 + R2)
iii) VL = (5.0 V × Lω) / √(L2ω2 + R2)
C
i) I= 5.0 V / (L2ω2 + R2)
ii) VR = (5.0 V × R) / √(L2ω2 + R2)
iii) VL = (5.0 V × Lω) / √(L2ω + R2)
D
i) I= 5.0 V / (L2ω2 + R2)
ii) VR = (5.0 V × R) / (L2ω2 + R2)
iii) VL = (5.0 V × Lω) / (L2ω2 + R2)