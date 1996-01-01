27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric device of "R" resistance is connected to an ideal battery with a potential difference of 1.2 V and consumes an electric power current of 0.0835 W. Determine the power current consumed by the device when it is connected to a different ideal battery with a charge of 12.0 V, assuming that "R" remains constant throughout the changes in the power current consumption.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.35 × 10-4 W
B
8.35 × 10-3 W
C
0.835 W
D
8.35 W