27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are provided with the circuit below. Prove that the power supplied by the 13.0 V cell is equal to the total power dissipated in the other components of the circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pcell = Pcircuit = 4.12 W
B
Pcell = Pcircuit = 1.91 W
C
Pcell = Pcircuit = 2.58 W
D
Pcell = Pcircuit = 3.94 W
E
Pcell = Pcircuit = 8.89 W