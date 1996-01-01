21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Constant pressure of a gas sample can be attained by fitting a container with a movable piston. A gas in such a container is maintained at a constant pressure of 800 Pa. If the gas is oxygen (molar mass 32.00 g/mol) and its temperature varies between 40°C and -70°C, calculate the range of root-mean-square speeds for oxygen molecules.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
234 m/s ≤ vrms ≤ 177 m/s
B
0 m/s ≤ vrms ≤ 177 m/s
C
398 m/s ≤ vrms ≤ 494 m/s
D
12.6 m/s ≤ vrms ≤ 15.6 m/s
E
177 m/s ≤ vrms ≤ 234 m/s