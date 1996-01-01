21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Monoatomic gases helium (He), argon (Ar), and xenon (Xe) are isolated from the atmosphere and placed in the same tank. How does the root-mean-square speed vary between these three species?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vHe > vAr > vXe
B
vHe < vAr < vXe
C
They are equal
D
vAr < vXe < vHe
E
vAr > vXe < vHe