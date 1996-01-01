The suspension of a vehicle is an assembly of coil springs that keep the vehicle from bouncing too much when riding over an irregular surface. Consider a motorcycle of mass 300 kg with one coil spring on each wheel, and the motorcycle's mass is evenly distributed over the two coils. The two coils are identical and have a spring constant of 5.5 × 105 N/m each. The motorbike transports two 65 kg riders. Calculate the frequency of the oscillations of the motorcycle. Consider the motorcycle in simple harmonic motion.