A group of researchers announced the development of a new rubber-like material with surprising properties. A bungee jumper receives a 2.0 m long rope with a 1.0 mm radius made of this rubber material. He connects a 10 kg mass to the end of the rope and suspends it vertically by attaching the other end to a tall structure. From its equilibrium position, he takes the mass down 10 cm and lets it go. Using a motion detector, he counts 15 oscillations in 4.5 s. Calculate the rubber Young's modulus.



