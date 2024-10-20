A company has built a new design for a type of freezer that takes heat from its inside at a temperature of -15°C and dumps it into the environment outside at 28 °C. (a) Calculate how much work this freezer would do to change 400 g of liquid coffee at room temperature (28°C) into a solid at the temperature inside the freezer. (b) Given that the freezer compressor has an output power of 140 W and operates 30% of the time, find the time it would take for the freezer to complete this process. [Assume: The freezer operates as an ideal refrigerator. The specific heat capacity of coffee is 4180 J/kg·K, its latent heat of fusion is 3.34 × 105 J/kg, its freezing point temperature is 0°C, and the specific heat capacity of solidified coffee is 2100 J/kg·K.]