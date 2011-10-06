1. Intro to Physics Units
104PRACTICE PROBLEM
Muons are massive particles and a muon (-e) and antimuon (+e) could transform into an electron(-e) and a positron(+e). Initially, if massive particles were at rest determine the energy, frequency, and wavelength of the electron and its anti-particle. Assume an electron's mass (m) is approximately 200 times less than the mass (M) of the muon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
102 MeV, 2.47 × 1022 Hz, 1.21 × 10-14 m
B
125 MeV, 2.14 × 1024 Hz, 1.32 × 10-11 m,
C
116 MeV, 3.79 × 1021 Hz, 3.21 × 10-14 m
D
106 MeV, 2.55 × 1022 Hz, 1.17 × 10-14 m