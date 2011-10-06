1. Intro to Physics Units
103PRACTICE PROBLEM
A muon decays into an electron and a pair of neutrinos. The mass of muon is m = 207 me. Determine the maximum muon wavelength for this event (ignoring neutrinos). Also, describe the electron's motion right after the event.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.4 pm , Electron is detected
B
4.3 fm, annihilates further
C
2.4 pm, decays further
D
5.2 fm, annihilates further