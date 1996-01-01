19. Fluid Mechanics
A waterline engineer wishes to add a fertilizer solution to a pipeline in a practice called fertigation. The gauge pressure of water flowing in a pipe is 17.5 kPa. The fertilizer solution of density 1020 kg/m3 is placed inside a tank. Determine the least height of the tank above the pipeline that drives the fertilizer solution through a connecting hose into the pipe.
A
1.75 cm
B
1.75 m
C
17.1 m
D
5.83 m
E
0.583 m