19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylindrical object made of a material with density ρ is partially submerged in a liquid of density σ. The object has a height of H and the portion of the cylinder that remains above the liquid's surface has a height of h as shown in the figure below. Determine the ratio of the height of the exposed surface to the entire height of the object, represented by h/H.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
h/H = 1 - ρ2 / σ2
B
h/H = 1 + ρ2 / σ2
C
h/H = 1 - ρ / σ
D
h/H = 1 + ρ / σ