19. Fluid Mechanics Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A specially designed underwater toy has an average density of 1210 kg/m³, which causes it to sink in water. To prevent sinking, the toy has a built-in inflatable chamber that fills with air. When inflated, the chamber contains air at a density of 1.18 kg/m³ at 25°C. What percentage should the toy's volume increase by to achieve neutral buoyancy in water?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50%
B
14%
C
21%
D
38%