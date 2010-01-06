28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two alpha particle move perpendicular to each other at velocities va = 3.2 × 10 6 î m/s and vb = 2.5 × 10 6 ĵ m/s. The alpha particles enter a region with a uniform magnetic field. They experience magnetic forces of magnitude Fa = 1.6 × 10 -15 k̂ N and Fb = -1.8 × 10 -15 k̂ N, respectively, while in the same magnetic field. Calculate the magnetic field's strength and direction given as a counterclockwise angle from the +x-axis. Assume va points along the +x-axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B = 2.7 mT; θ = 35°
B
B = 1.9 mT; θ = 35°
C
B = 2.7 mT; θ = 55°
D
B = 1.9 mT; θ = 55°