Two alpha particle move perpendicular to each other at velocities v a = 3.2 × 10 6 î m/s and v b = 2.5 × 10 6 ĵ m/s. The alpha particles enter a region with a uniform magnetic field. They experience magnetic forces of magnitude F a = 1.6 × 10 -15 k̂ N and F b = -1.8 × 10 -15 k̂ N, respectively, while in the same magnetic field. Calculate the magnetic field's strength and direction given as a counterclockwise angle from the +x-axis. Assume v a points along the +x-axis.