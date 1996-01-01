2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small rock is thrown directly upward with an initial speed of X m/s from the ground. What is the acceleration while the rock is (i) going downward? (ii) going upward? (iii) At the topmost point? Neglect resistance of air.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i: 0 m/s2, ii: + 19.6 m/s2, iii: − 9.8 m/s2
B
i: 0 m/s2, ii: − 19.6 m/s2, iii: + 9.8 m/s2
C
i: − 9.8 m/s2, ii: − 9.8 m/s2, iii: − 9.8 m/s2
D
i: 0 m/s2, ii: − 19.6 m/s2, iii: − 9.8 m/s2