A beam of light (frequency 5.41 × 1014 Hz) from a coherent source illuminates a distant panel when it passes through two parallel placed narrow slits. The observation panel is positioned 75cm from the source. Determine the slit separation if the second bright fringe occurs at ±2.42 cm on either side of the central bright fringe. Also, find how far the second dark fringe from the central bright fringe is.