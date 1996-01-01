From a base camp, a mountain climber begins her ascent, moving 800 m towards the north and then 600 m towards the east to reach an intermediate camp. The next day, she climbs 400 m vertically to reach the summit. Expressing your answer in components, determine the displacement of the climber from the base camp. Additionally, in both the vertical and horizontal planes, get the magnitude and angles with respect to the 𝓍-axis. Consider 𝓍 is east, y is north, and 𝒵 is up.