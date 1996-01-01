4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spaceship is moving at a velocity of 6235 km/h in a direction 29.7° north of east. Determine the distances traveled in the northward and eastward directions by spaceship after 3.3 hours.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
dnorth = 10.19 × 103 km, dsouth = 16.25 × 103 km
B
dnorth = 9.361 × 103 km, dsouth = 54.15 × 103 km
C
dnorth = 9.361 × 103 km, dsouth = 16.25 × 103 km
D
dnorth = 10.19 × 103 km, dsouth = 54.15 × 103 km