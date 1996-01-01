12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
When a motor is switched off, rotational inertia and kinetic energy keep some parts rotating. A shaft experiences a steady decrease in angular frequency changing from 650 rev/min at t = 0 s to 300 rev/min at t = 3.50 s. At what time (t = ? not Δt) does the shaft stop assuming the angular accleration remains the same until it stops?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
t = 9.51 s
B
t = 3.01 s
C
t = 3.50s
D
t = 6.51 s