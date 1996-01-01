12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
12. Rotational Kinematics Equations of Rotational Motion
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
When an engine is put off, rotational inertia and kinetic energy keep an axle rotating. The axle experiences a steady decrease in angular frequency changing from 420 rev/min at t = 0 s to 160 rev/min at t = 6.40 s. Determine the angular acceleration of the axle in rev/s2 and the revolutions it completes from t = 0 s to t = 6.40 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
α = -0.677 rev/s2; Δθ = -30.9 rev
B
α = -37.5 rev/s2; Δθ = -1856 rev
C
α = -37.5 rev/s2; Δθ = 1856 rev
D
α = -40.6 rev/s2; Δθ = 30.9 rev
E
α = -0.677 rev/s2; Δθ = 30.9 rev