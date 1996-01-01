13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Parallel Axis Theorem
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A thin light cord is wound around a pulley of diameter 20 cm and mass 1 kg. The pulley is considered to be a thin hoop. Determine the moment of inertia of the pulley around an axis perpendicular to the pulley's plane and passing through the cord.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.005 kg•m2
B
0.01 kg•m2
C
0.02 kg•m2
D
0.04 kg•m2