13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Parallel Axis Theorem
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A metal piece of mass M is extended to form a planar rectangular sheet. If the length of the sheet L is twice the width, find the moment of inertia about an axis perpendicular to the sheet and passing through one of the four corners.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1/12)ML2
B
(3/12)ML2
C
(5/12)ML2
D
(7/12)ML2