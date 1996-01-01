19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 9.6 mm ring finger tendon shows a tensile strain of 6% when a force of 400 N is applied perpendicular to its surface. Assume that the tendon can be modeled as a cylinder and has Young's modulus of 1.2 × 109 Pa. What is the diameter (d) of the tendon?
A 9.6 mm ring finger tendon shows a tensile strain of 6% when a force of 400 N is applied perpendicular to its surface. Assume that the tendon can be modeled as a cylinder and has Young's modulus of 1.2 × 109 Pa. What is the diameter (d) of the tendon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
d = 0.66 mm
B
d = 1.33 mm
C
d = 1.99 mm
D
d = 2.66 mm