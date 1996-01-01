6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 15.0-kg bucket full of water is being pulled up from a well 20 m deep by a long uniform rope having a mass of 10 kg. If the bucket starts at rest, calculate the time it takes for it to be lifted out of the well at maximum acceleration. Assume that the rope has uniform strength and at any point, can support a maximum tension not exceeding 5.0 times its weight without breaking.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.02 s
B
1.02 s
C
2.02 s
D
3.02 s