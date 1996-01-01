6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A heavy steel ball with a mass of 150 kg is suspended from a massive, strong, uniform rope with a mass of 25.0 kg. Calculate the tension in the rope
(i) at a point one-fifth of the way up from the bottom
(ii) at a point two-thirds of the way up from the bottom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1019.0 N ii) 1434.0 N
B
i) 1319.0 N ii) 1534.0 N
C
i) 1519.0 N ii) 1634.0 N
D
i) 1919.0 N ii) 1734.0 N