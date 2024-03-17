8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the frictional force exerted on a 76 kg rider when a roller coaster car, moving at a speed of 161 km/h (about 101 mi/h), takes a turn with a 571 m radius and banks at an 8.1° angle towards the curve's center.
