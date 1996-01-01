17. Periodic Motion
Determine the phase constant for an object of mass 0.50 kg attached to a spring. The object is oscillating with a period of 2.0 s. Initially, the object is 3.0 cm to the left of its equilibrium position and it has a velocity of 20.0 cm/s in the positive direction of the x-axis.
A
1.01 rad
B
2.13 rad
C
1.13 rad
D
4.27 rad