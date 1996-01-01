A metallic block (m = 650 g) has a cavity with a spongy lining that holds balls shot to the block. The block is fixed to a horizontal spring. A 75 g ball is shot to the block in a direction parallel to the spring on the face fixed to the spring, stretching the spring. After that, the block is observed to oscillate at a frequency of 0.8 Hz. If the block has an amplitude of 30 cm, determine the speed of the ball when it enters the cavity.