17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a proton that is confined within a one-dimensional harmonic oscillator potential. The oscillator has a spring constant of 1.5 N/m. Determine the energy values corresponding to the first three levels of the proton's energy within this system.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E0=2.1 meV, E1=5.1 meV, E2=9.4 meV
B
E0=2.1 meV, E1=6.7 meV, E2=11 meV
C
E0=2.1 meV, E1=6.2 meV, E2=11 meV
D
E0=2.1 meV, E1=6.2 meV, E2=10 meV