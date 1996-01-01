17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mechanical oscillator consists of a block of mass m and a spring of force constant k. Placed on a smooth horizontal table, the block undergoes simple harmonic motion with an amplitude 30 cm and frequency 0.5 Hz. At the position x = 20 cm, what are i) the speed (v) and ii) the acceleration of the object (ax)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) v = 0.01 m/s
ii) ax = + 0.31 m/s2
B
i) v = 0.09 m/s
ii) ax = + 0.63 m/s2
C
i) v = 0.17 m/s
ii) ax = - 1.25 m/s2
D
i) v = 0.70 m/s
ii) ax = -1.97m/s2