Most bike frames are made of either carbon fiber or aluminum, and tests are conducted to determine the structural performance properties of these materials. Identical bars of carbon and aluminum, each of length 0.5 m and radius 5 mm, are subjected to a 2000 N tensile force. The Young's modules for carbon and aluminum are 1.81 × 1011 Pa and 6.9 × 1010 Pa, respectively. Calculate i) the strain (S) and ii) the elongation (Δl) of each bar.