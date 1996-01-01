2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The position vs time graph for two snowmobiles P and Q is shown in the figure below. Determine which snowmobile exhibits a greater average velocity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Snowmobile P exhibits greater average velocity
B
Snowmobile Q exhibits greater average velocity
C
Both exhibit the same average velocity
D
Need more information to conclude