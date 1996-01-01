2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below illustrates the position vs time plot for two bikes, P and Q. At what specific time(s) do the bikes cross paths? Which bike overtakes the other?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cross paths at t = 8 s, bike Q overtakes bike P
B
Cross paths at t = 5 s, bike P overtakes bike Q
C
Cross paths at t = 4 s, bike Q overtakes bike P
D
Cross paths at t = 2 s, bike P overtakes bike Q