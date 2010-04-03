27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Intro to Current
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Intro to Current
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A portable Bluetooth speaker with a 20 Ah battery can supply a constant current of 2 A for 10 hours before it becomes completely discharged. Determine the amount of charge that leaves the battery when the speaker is used continuously until it runs out of charge.
A portable Bluetooth speaker with a 20 Ah battery can supply a constant current of 2 A for 10 hours before it becomes completely discharged. Determine the amount of charge that leaves the battery when the speaker is used continuously until it runs out of charge.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.1 × 104 C
B
8.2 × 104 C
C
7.2 × 104 C
D
4.3 × 104 C