27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Intro to Current
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a neuron, sodium (Na+) ions are important for generating action potentials. A 0.35-nm-diameter sodium ion channel carries a current of 2.4 pA. How many sodium ions pass through if the ion channel opens for 1.5 ms?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.25 × 104 ions
B
5.25 × 104 ions
C
1.25 × 104 ions
D
2.25 × 104 ions